Kyle Shanahan Gives Brock Purdy Injury Update Ahead of 49ers-Bills Clash
The San Francisco 49ers look like they're getting a major reinforcement back ahead of their Sunday night contest against the Buffalo Bills.
According to coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy will suit up for San Francisco under center this weekend—"as of right now."
"It was good," the coach said in a press conference Friday. "It was great to get him back out there. He was able to go fully today so, it was a good day."
"Lots of things can happen between now and [Sunday]," Shanahan later continued. "But right now he's playing."
Purdy missed the 49ers' Week 12 contest versus the Green Bay Packers last Sunday with a right shoulder injury—a game San Francisco lost 38–10.
The 25-year-old was limited in practice this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and was a full participant on Friday. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday.
Heading into Sunday night's contest on NBC, Purdy has thrown for 2,613 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in 2024. The 49ers have a 5-5 record with him under center this season.