Kyle Shanahan Offers Christian McCaffrey Update As 49ers Star Eyes Season Debut

McCaffrey has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Madison Williams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey stands on the sidelines during a game.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey stands on the sidelines during a game. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has yet to make his 2024 season debut as he deals with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. But it seems like McCaffrey is finally getting closer to returning to the field.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update on McCaffrey's status on Monday, stating that it looks like the running back will run through drills by himself this week before hopefully returning to practices next week.

"He's had no setbacks so it looks like we're on track, but he's going to hit it hard this week while we're gone and simulate some practice stuff for himself," Shanahan said, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "As long as it all goes good, hopefully we'll get him back in practice next week."

The 49ers are on a bye this week but will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 10, which seems to be the date McCaffrey is eyeing to return on. An early November return timeline lines up with what other reports had this season.

The 4–4 49ers will be excited to have McCaffrey back. Last year, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. On top of his running game, McCaffrey also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

