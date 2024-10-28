Kyle Shanahan Offers Christian McCaffrey Update As 49ers Star Eyes Season Debut
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has yet to make his 2024 season debut as he deals with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. But it seems like McCaffrey is finally getting closer to returning to the field.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update on McCaffrey's status on Monday, stating that it looks like the running back will run through drills by himself this week before hopefully returning to practices next week.
"He's had no setbacks so it looks like we're on track, but he's going to hit it hard this week while we're gone and simulate some practice stuff for himself," Shanahan said, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "As long as it all goes good, hopefully we'll get him back in practice next week."
The 49ers are on a bye this week but will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 10, which seems to be the date McCaffrey is eyeing to return on. An early November return timeline lines up with what other reports had this season.
The 4–4 49ers will be excited to have McCaffrey back. Last year, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. On top of his running game, McCaffrey also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.