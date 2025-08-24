Kyle Shanahan Details Plan for Brian Robinson Jr. in Niners' Offense
The 49ers officially acquired running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Sunday afternoon, but news of the planned trade with the Commanders broke on Friday.
As such, reporters in attendance for San Francisco's preseason finale matchup against the Chargers on Saturday were aware of the forthcoming deal, and were of course sure to ask head coach Kyle Shanahan about it—specifically, where the team plans to slot Robinson into their depth chart.
"We brought him here to be our two back," Shanahan explained, around the 8:45 mark. "Always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out of college. He's done really well going against him and we were pumped that he was available and we were pumped that we were able to get him."
Robinson Jr. finished with 799 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and would have led the Commanders' RB room alongside Austin Ekeler had he stayed. But now, he'll be working behind star back Christian McCaffrey as the newest member of the Niners' offense.
The Commanders received a 2026 sixth-round pick in return for the 26-year-old Alabama export, now entering his fourth season.