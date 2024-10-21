Kyle Shanahan Had a Harsh Description of 49ers' Play in Loss to Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers got pushed around by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't mince words after the game.
Following the 28–18 loss in the Super Bowl rematch, Shanahan had a blunt review of his team's performance saying, "There's no way to sugarcoat this. We got our ass kicked today."
That's certainly one way to put it.
The 49ers allowed the Chiefs to rush for 184 yards on 39 attempts, an average of 4.7 yards per carry. They held Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's passing game in check, allowing only 145 yards and forcing two Mahomes interceptions. But the Chiefs rolled on the group, as they racked up four rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense forced three interceptions from Brock Purdy and held running back Jordan Mason to 58 yards rushing.
It wasn't a pretty game, but the Chiefs seemed to thrive in the ugliness as they improved to 6-0. The loss dropped the Niners to 3-4 and now they're likely to be without star receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a while, as Shanahan fears he tore his ACL.
It was a bad week for the 49ers and Shanahan knows it.