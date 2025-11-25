Kyle Shanahan Had a One-Word Answer About Potentially Benching Brock Purdy for Mac Jones
Brock Purdy did not have a great game against the Panthers on Monday Night Football. The 49ers beat Carolina 20-9, but Purdy's prime-time struggles continued as he threw three first half interceptions and finished with a lower QBR than Bryce Young.
After the game, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he had considered benching Purdy to give Mac Jones a chance. Shanahan, who also explained that Purdy made good throws that were just a little off on location or timing, did not hesitate to say no.
The 49ers went 5-3 with Jones starting as Purdy missed eight games earlier this season with a turf toe injury. He threw 13 touchdown passes and just six interceptions in those games, and has thrown for more yards than Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa this season.
But if Purdy is back, Purdy is the quarterback. He signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension in the offseason that hasn't even kicked in yet. Pulling a healthy Purdy would a wild move no matter how many interceptions he might throw.
For now, Shanahan should probably just keep those passes short as Purdy works his way back into the offense.
He now has eight touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.