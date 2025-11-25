NFL Fans Had Plenty of Jokes After Brock Purdy Threw Three First-Half Interceptions
Things were looking up for the 49ers heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Panthers.
Starting quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall were both active for the second straight week after lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury.
While the game started off well enough—the 49ers took their opening drive the length of the field that ended with Purdy throwing a touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings—it quickly went off the rails from there.
On San Francisco’s next three possessions, Purdy threw increasingly dumbfounding interceptions. Jaycee Horn was the first Panthers defender to get in on the action, picking off Purdy to leave Carolina in great field position.
The Panthers couldn’t turn the drive into points, but the defense stepped up once again on the 49ers’ next possession. This time it was Mike Jackson playing the hero, intercepting Purdy in the end zone on a pass intended for Pearsall.
Again, the Panthers weren’t able to put points on the board, but Horn decided to go back for seconds a little early this Thanksgiving week.
Mercifully, the Panthers would finally eke a field goal out of the turnover this time. As the half came to a close, Purdy threw two more balls that were nearly intercepted, but he was able to keep his turnover total to three heading into the break.
Three picks in a half is never the stat line a quarterback is looking for, but it has to be especially frustrating for Purdy, who is just returning from injury and looking to make good on the five-year, $265 million extension he signed with the 49ers in the offseason.
Plenty of people questioned giving Purdy that amount of money when the deal was signed, and his poor placement and decision-making in prime time added some more fuel to that fire. Online, fans were quick to make their voices heard.
Despite the three picks, Purdy still had the 49ers in the lead heading into halftime. We’ll see if he can turn things around in the second half.