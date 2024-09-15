Kylie Kelce Gave Perfect Advice for Husband Jason's Return to Eagles Game for ESPN
Jason Kelce will be returning to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since retiring in the offseason following 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This time will look a bit different when Kelce steps onto the field. The former center will join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew to discuss the Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons game instead of suiting up to play in the game.
The night will be interesting for Kelce surely, so his wife Kylie offered him a message of support on Instagram on Saturday, which also included some sage, and funny, advice.
"Training camp looked a little different this year," Kelce wrote. "Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter! ... Maybe try not to say tits this week?"
Kylie is, of course, referencing her husband's ESPN debut last Monday when he detailed the story of him forgetting his travel bag and having to buy a shirt at a local mall that didn't appear to fit right. He accidentally dropped the word "tits" when describing his shirt situation.