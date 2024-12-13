Kyren Williams Declares Rams Big Brothers After Team Sweeps 49ers
Before Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams went out on Thursday night and helped his team to a 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers, he was paying dutiful attention to the pilot flying his team to the Bay Area, who mentioned that Sean McVay's side had a chance to sweep their divisional rivals for the first time since 2018.
Los Angeles did just that, toughing out a rain-soaked victory to move to 8-6 on the season and remain very much alive in the NFC West race. In doing so, the idea that these franchises may be moving in different directions gained some steam.
“Being able to do that knowing how good of a team they are and knowing the history of the two organizations, it’s huge and it shows that we're the big brothers now,” Williams said postgame.
If there's one thing that athletes and fans love to do, it's discern which rival is the eldest and which one is existing on hand-me-downs. It's reliable trash talk and timeless because sports are fluid with stocks rising and falling all the time. Unlike with actual sibliings where the person born second cannot, despite their hardest efforts, go back in time and make it so they arrived first.
It's not necessarily the harshest of comments but it cannot sit well with the Niners who have had a disappointing season and will need a miraculous run to make it back to the heights they've enjoyed routinely over the past several years.
