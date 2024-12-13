Sean McVay Tried to Give a Game Ball to a Player Who Wasn't in the Locker Room
The Los Angeles Rams won a less-than-thrilling game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Despite the low-scoring vibes of the game, wet head coach Sean McVay and his team were still pretty fired up after beating their division rivals.
In the postgame locker room McVay gave out three game balls. One to kicker Joshua Karty who carried the scoring load for the Rams on a night where the two offenses combined for fewer than 500 yards combined.
The second game ball went to defensive tackle Kobie Turner who had five tackles and two sacks. The only problem was that Turner was not in the locker room. After a few seconds of awkwardly holding the ball up while the team cheered for someone who wasn't there, McVay attempted to move on which gave Turner a great opportunity to make a grand entrance and allowed everyone to be happy all over again.
This just goes to show you that postgame speeches don't need to be perfect. You just need to create some excitement with a big reveal and boom, you've got a memorable moment. Sometimes it's aguy throwing up in the corner. Sometimes it's a Norm moment. The great coaches work with whatever they've got.