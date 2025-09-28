Lamar Jackson Seen Angrily Throwing His Helmet During Bad First Half vs. Chiefs
Lamar Jackson is fed up—and his frustration boiled over in the first half on Sunday.
Jackson had a really tough first half as the Ravens entered the break trailing the Chiefs 20-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. After he fumbled the ball away late in the second quarter, cameras caught him angrily throwing his helmet.
At that time, the Chiefs led 20-7, and the fumble set them up for a shot at a late field goal. Harrison Butker eventually missed the 56-yard chance, and Jackson and the Ravens were able to answer with a field goal of their own to cut the lead to 20-10.
During the game's first two quarters, Jackson was 12-of-18 for 108 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran five times for 41 yards and the lost fumble. The passing touchdown came on the opening drive of the game when he found Justice Hill on a short screen pass, and the running back sprinted his way into the end zone. After that, everything was hard for Baltimore's offense.
The Ravens have plenty of time to turn this game around, but the team's 1-2 start with two excruciating losses has to be wearing on the two-time NFL MVP. The frustration he's feeling is likely related to the season as a whole, not just this game. The Ravens entered Week 4 leading the league in points scored but with only a single win to show for it.
After three weeks, Jackson's numbers have been excellent. He has completed 72.0% of his passes for 722 yards, with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating (141.8) leads the league, and he's third in QBR (77.8). It hasn't translated into wins, though.
Both Baltimore and Kansas City are 1-2, which means that unless there's a tie, one of them will exit Week 4 with a 1-3 record.