Ravens Make the Wrong Kind of History After Another Shootout Loss to Lions
The Baltimore Ravens lost another high-scoring game Monday night and, in the process, made NFL history. Not the good kind.
The Detroit Lions topped the Ravens 38-30 in an entertaining, back-and-forth affair. Detroit improved to 2-1, while Baltimore fell to 1-2. Both losses have been of the agonizing variety.
The Ravens have now scored 111 points this season, which is the most through three games by a team with a losing record in NFL history, according to ESPN.
Ouch.
They're leading the NFL in scoring through three weeks, but have just one win to their season thus far.
Baltimore's offense has been piling up points this season, but the team has lost two shootouts. In Week 1, the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills 41-40. They then followed that up by hammering the Cleveland Browns 41-17 in Week 2. Add in the 30 points in a losing effort tonight, and you get a team that has scored a ton of points but doesn't have much to show for it.
Ravens Offense Continues Putting Up Numbers
Lamar Jackson and his offense only had 318 total yards against the Lions, but averaged 5.9 yards per play and scored 30 points. One major issue was the seven sacks for 55 lost yards the Ravens allowed. A key fourth-quarter fumble by Derrick Henry led directly to a Lions field goal that increased their lead to seven points. It was the second time a late fumble from Henry has cost Baltimore dearly this season.
While the offense has moved the ball all season, the defense has allowed 96 points, second most in the NFL behind only the 0-3 Miami Dolphins. On Monday night, the unit surrendered 38 points to Detroit and allowed 426 yards, including an incredible 224 yards rushing. Lions rushers averaged 5.9 yards per carry, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both finished the night with two touchdwons apiece.
John Harbaugh & Co. need to solve their woes on defense fast or this season could go completely off the rails.
The Ravens travel to Kansas City in Week 4 to face the 1-2 Chiefs. One of those teams will leave the game 1-3.