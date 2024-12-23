Lamar Jackson Apologizes in Advance to Ravens for Plans During Beyoncé's Halftime Show
The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are performing at a Beyoncé concert on Wednesday—or at least that's what some fans and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might think.
Jackson, a huge Beyoncé fan, was asked if he was sad he would miss the international pop star's halftime show during the Ravens' game, but he clarified that he fully plans to watch her performance. He offered an early apology to coach John Harbaugh and his Ravens teammates.
"Nah, 'cause I'm going to go out there and watch," Jackson said on Monday. "My first time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it's at our game, that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch—Sorry, Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas. I'm not even thinking of the lead, I was just thinking about seeing Beyoncé for the first time. No disrespect."
Jackson really doesn't want to miss his first chance to see Beyoncé perform, no matter what the halftime score reports. He'll be singing along to songs like "Single Ladies," "Crazy in Love" and "Texas Hold 'Em" on the sidelines.
The Ravens, who clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, will look to win their 11th contest on Wednesday as they battle for the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also play on Christmas Day.