Lamar Jackson Appeared to Pull a No-Look Steph Curry Celebration on Ridiculous TD Pass

Andy Nesbitt

Lamar Jackson didn't even watch the end of this TD pass.
The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, winning 31-2 to improve to 11-5 on the season. They are now one game up on the Steelers in the AFC North and are in a prime position to win the division with just one week left in the regular season.

Leading the way once again for the Ravens was their all-world QB, Lamar Jackson. He threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 87 yards and a score.

Jackson threw one of the coolest touchdown passes of the season in the second quarter and it looked like he didn't even wait to watch the end of the play before celebrating, much like Steph Curry has been known to do after shooting three-pointers.

Look at all the scrambling Jackson did here before throwing a nine-yard strike to Isaiah Likely in the end zone. Then watch how Jackson turned his back to the play and runs off celebrating before the ball even lands in Likely's hands.

Jackson got right to that celebration:

Here's a fun collection of Curry no-look three-pointers throughout his NBA career:

Jackson has already won two NFL MVP awards in his career, and it won't be a surprise if he just wrapped up another one.

