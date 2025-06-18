Lamar Jackson Made Blunt Admission When Asked If He'd Gotten Over Brutal Playoff Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' 2024 season ended quite painfully as Lamar Jackson's squad lost to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens' fate was sealed when Jackson found the usually sure-handed Mark Andrews for a two-point conversion that would have tied up the ballgame, but the ball slipped through Andrews's fingers and Baltimore's hopes for a championship were gone.
Jackson has had his postseason troubles with the Ravens but the most recent failure felt particularly crushing. The star quarterback spoke to the media on Tuesday at team minicamp for the first time since the playoff loss and bluntly admitted he hadn't really gotten over it.
"I don't think I get over any losses, to be honest," Jackson said when asked if he had moved past the Bills loss, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I got losses from youth football that still haunt me."
Jackson played at an MVP level throughout the 2024 season but couldn't drag his team to victory on a snowy night in Buffalo last January. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, which is great efficiency, but was responsible for two turnovers.
Not that the quarterback needs any reminding, as he admitted this week. That loss is one that will stick with him even as the 2025 season gets underway.