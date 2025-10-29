Lamar Jackson Called for Major Overhaul to Locker Room to Get 2–5 Ravens Locked In
The Ravens patiently await Lamar Jackson's return after the star quarterback missed three games with a hamstring strain. He's ready to hit the field for their Week 9 game against the Dolphins Thursday night, and he found a new way to ensure his team stays locked in during their dreadful 2-5 start to the season.
Jackson led a charge to get Baltimore's off-the-field entertainment taken out of their locker room to guarantee the Ravens stay focused throughout the now critical part of their schedule.
"I told our head equipment guy to take out all the games. Ping pong, turn the TVs off. If we could've taken the TVs out, they would've been out too," Jackson said at Ravens practice Tuesday, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I appreciate [Ravens owner] Mr. Steve [Bisciotti] putting that in there for us, but we had to focus. I wouldn't say people don't take their jobs seriously, don't get me wrong, but I didn't feel like it was the time for that. We got a lot of work to do."
When asked what it would take to get the games back, the star QB simply responded "keep winning," but they aren't going to have them for the rest of the year. The Ravens beat the Bears Sunday following a four-game skid, losing two starts by Cooper Rush in Jackson's absence. Tyler Huntley got the start against Chicago, leading Baltimore to a 30-16 win with 186 yards passing and a touchdown while adding 53 yards on the ground.
The Ravens have little room for error the rest of the way, and the two-time MVP is ensuring his team doesn't play any games during this critical period.