Lamar Jackson Still in Disbelief Over Isaiah Likely's Missed Touchdown in Ravens' Loss

Tom Dierberger

Jackson threw for 273 yards on 26-of-41 passing in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.
The Baltimore Ravens' season-opening 27–20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night couldn't have ended in more dramatic fashion.

As time expired, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a laser to tight end Isaiah Likely for a potential game-tying touchdown in the back of the end zone. It was initially ruled a catch, but a replay review revealed that Likely's toe landed out of bounds, ruling the play incomplete and handing the victory to Kansas City.

"I thought it was a touchdown," Jackson said of Likely's near-catch after the game. "I still think it was a touchdown."

Likely, however, owned up to his slight miscue that cost the Ravens a chance to tie the game with an extra point or go for the win with a two-point conversion.

"That’s on me; I gotta get both feet in," Likely told reporters after the game. "I harp on myself to catch everything. ... I take responsibility. Next time I'll get my feet down."

Likely, a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2022, led Baltimore in the opener with a game-high nine catches for a career-best 111 yards and a touchdown. And he was just one smaller shoe size away from becoming a Baltimore hero.

