Lamar Jackson Offers Fresh Perspective on Super Bowl Chase Ahead of 2025 Season
Lamar Jackson is only 28 years old, but he's already done a lot. He's a former Heisman Trophy winner and a two-time NFL MVP. He's got four Pro Bowl nods, three All-Pro honors, and finished the 2024 regular season with the best QBR in the league. But he has yet to win a Super Bowl.
If Jackson’s playoff history with the Ravens was slightly less painful, perhaps his lack of a Lombardi would be less of a headline. But everyone knows that he, and the Ravens, by extension, have the talent do it; they just haven’t been able to get across the finish line.
Last season, the squad lost in the run-up to the AFC Championship, when tight end Mark Andrews tragically dropped a two-point conversion that would've tied the game. And the year before that, they were defeated in the AFC Championship, a 17-10 loss at the hands of the Chiefs.
This year, however, it would seem Jackson has entered training camp with a mindset that's less focused on the championship at the end of his campaign, and more focused on the specific task in front of him, whatever that may be.
“To be honest, I’m really not trying to think that far,” Jackson said Wednesday, perthe Baltimore Banner, when asked if 2025 would be the year. “Because every time we have those discussions, man, we get to playoffs, but we don’t punch in. We don’t finish. So I’m pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the Bills. I’m not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet.”
As for what he's got left in the tank entering year eight of his career, well, he's not worried about running out of gas, either.
“I’m only 28,” he said. “I’m really just getting started for real.”
It's gonna be a great year in Baltimore.