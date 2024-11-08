Lamar Jackson Had a Hilarious Reaction to the Ravens Signing Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens added Derrick Henry over the offseason and since then every NFL team has looked around and wondered why they didn't do that before them as he and Lamar Jackson have proven to be an extraordinarily productive and dynamic backfield. Henry was actually somewhat held in check by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, only rushing for 68 yards and a score while he literally had his pants pulled down. But Jackson went off for four touchdowns while authoring a dramatic comeback to move the Ravens to 7-3 on the year.
After celebrating with his teammates, Jackson stopped by the Thursday Night Football set to chop it up. There he was asked by Richard Sherman if he had any input on Henry coming to the Baltimore.
Jackson revealed that he heard about when everyone else did and that he couldn't believe it at first.
"When I seen it pop up on the screen, I'm like it got to be fake news but it was real, man," Jackson said.
Henry's production and the belief that he can be a vital cog to finally lift them over frustrating postseason humps are very real.
It's sort of strange to even ask this question with the season more than half over and yet the response more than justified it.