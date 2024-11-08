Derrick Henry's Pants Pulled Down on Tackle, Briefly Moons Amazon Prime Audience
Derrick Henry was held in check for most of the Baltimore Ravens' Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. During the fourth quarter, he was held by the pants.
Henry, the NFL's rushing leader, had his pants pulled down by Bengals' defensive tackle B.J. Hill during the fourth quarter of the Ravens-Bengals game on Amazon Prime and briefly mooned the audience streaming the game. Henry quickly pulled up his pants, but it was too late.
Prime Video showed a replay, but barely cut away before another angle was shown on the broadcast.
Henry and the Ravens had been booed earlier in the game while a Ravens fan was shown yelling about how they were looking like a--holes. Clearly, there was a theme on Thursday in Baltimore.
The Ravens ended up taking the lead on this drive, so it was all worth it.