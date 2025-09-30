Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens QB Likely Out Sunday vs. Texans
The Ravens fell to 1-3 on the season after Sunday's injury-laden loss to the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson was forced to exit early with a hamstring injury along with several of his teammates. Circumstances don't seem to be improving in Baltimore, either.
On Tuesday, Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reported Jackson is "likely" to miss the Ravens' upcoming game against the Texans with his hamstring injury. Furthermore, Wacker reported Jackson could be out for two to three weeks with the injury.
It's obviously bad news for the Ravens. The team as a whole has struggled to start the 2025 season as evidenced by their poor record and Jackson has had his issues. But he has still racked up 10 touchdowns and over 1,000 all-purpose yards over the first month of the season. The Baltimore star was playing like one until the hamstring issue.
Next up for the Ravens would be Cooper Rush, who appeared in relief of Jackson on Sunday. He completed nine of 13 passes against Kansas City for 52 yards.
The Ravens are set to take on the Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Baltimore. Their upcoming opponents include the Rams, Bears, and Dolphins.