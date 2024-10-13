Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels Shared Classy Moment After Ravens Beat Commanders
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, 30-23, in Sunday's Week 6 showdown of two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Daniels, the No. 2 pick in last April's draft, finished with 269 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions as he continues to look like the real deal early in his NFL career. Washington fell to 4-2 on the season but remains in the top spot in the NFC East.
Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, threw for 323 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 40 yards on 11 carries. The Ravens have now won four straight games after starting the season with back-to-back losses.
Moments after the game the two QBs met on the field and shared a cool moment:
Respect, indeed.