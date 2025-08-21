Lamar Jackson Misses Ravens' Practice One Day After Exiting With Injury
Lamar Jackson exited Ravens' practice on Wednesday with an injury. Reports from camp suggested that it appeared Jackson was clutching his wrist when he left the field. The team later provided an update on Jackson's status. Baltimore indicated that it was nothing serious and the star quarterback had simply had his foot stepped on during practice, but that he was ultimately "fine."
Despite the team indicating it wasn't a concern, Jackson was not a participant in Thursday's practice, according to reports. The Ravens are off on Friday, which would leave an additional day for Jackson to rest up.
The team concludes its preseason action on Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It was unlikely that Jackson would've played in that game prior to sustaining the injury, and he's even less likely to take the field after having his hand stepped on.
Baltimore kicks off the regular season on Sunday Night Football in a primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It will be a rematch of last year's playoff clash and battle between the 2023 and 2024 NFL MVPs as Jackson and Josh Allen look to start their respective campaigns on a high note.