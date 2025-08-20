NFL Insider Explains Why Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Left Practice Early Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson left training camp practice early on Wednesday after being knocked down while making a throw, according to a report from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Jackson popped up and walked off the field with strength and conditioning coach Scott Elliott, as well as the team's medical personnel. He was flexing his hand/wrist while walking off the field, but Zrebiec and ESPN's Adam Schefter were both told that Jackson had his foot stepped on and that was the reason he left practice. A Ravens spokesperson said that Jackson was "fine."
It appears Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief, but Jackson's status heading into Thursday will certainly be one to monitor to see if the star quarterback participates in practice or not.