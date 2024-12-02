Lamar Jackson Says His Mom 'Cussed Him Out' For Not Running More Vs. Eagles
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a 24–19 loss, and it sounds like no one was more frustrated about the L than Lamar Jackson's mom.
When reporters asked the Ravens QB if he missed opportunities to run during the game, Jackson replied, "My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out."
She was upset about "lanes I should have took and ran," he continued. "But I was just trying to get guys to develop routes ... I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she right."
The Eagles are now on an eight-game winning streak, thanks in part to the seemingly unstoppable Saquon Barkley; the running back had another magic game against the Ravens, where he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore, meanwhile, had a strong start but couldn't take it all the way, especially after two missed field goals and a missed PAT from kicker Justin Tucker, plus three sacks against Jackson.
The Ravens will now have a bit of time to regroup during their bye week, and will take on the New York Giants after that. Still, Jackson is eager to get back on the field.
"We gon' get after it, I ain't gonna lie to you," the QB said Sunday. "We gon' get after it. I can't wait for this [bye week] to get on. We've got the Giants coming up. ... I'm just ready to go man."