Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Opening Up Possibility to Return in Week 8
Lamar Jackson returned to practice for the first time in 24 days on Wednesday as he's been nursing a hamstring strain since Week 4. He was a limited participant.
The Ravens are coming off of a bye week, which definitely helped Jackson in his return to the field. His return timeline matches up exactly with the most recent update Baltimore coach Jim Harbaugh gave on Jackson's return. Harbaugh had said Jackson was expected to return in Week 8 vs. the Bears, and him practicing on Wednesday opens that possibility up.
Harbaugh was short and sweet on Wednesday when addressing how Jackson's first practice back went: "It was good." The coach sounded positive about his quarterback, though.
Jackson was all smiles on the practice field, too. It's safe to say he's happy to be back playing.
As a limited participant, Jackson took reps behind backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush on Wednesday. Rush started in the Week 5 and 6 losses amid Jackson's absence.
The 1-5 Ravens desperately need their two-time NFL MVP quarterback back on the field. Baltimore has a short turnaround from Week 8 to 9 as the Ravens will face the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football next week. We'll see if Jackson starts in either or both of these contests.