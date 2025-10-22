SI

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Opening Up Possibility to Return in Week 8

The Ravens quarterback has been out since Week 4.

Madison Williams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lamar Jackson returned to practice for the first time in 24 days on Wednesday as he's been nursing a hamstring strain since Week 4. He was a limited participant.

The Ravens are coming off of a bye week, which definitely helped Jackson in his return to the field. His return timeline matches up exactly with the most recent update Baltimore coach Jim Harbaugh gave on Jackson's return. Harbaugh had said Jackson was expected to return in Week 8 vs. the Bears, and him practicing on Wednesday opens that possibility up.

Harbaugh was short and sweet on Wednesday when addressing how Jackson's first practice back went: "It was good." The coach sounded positive about his quarterback, though.

Jackson was all smiles on the practice field, too. It's safe to say he's happy to be back playing.

As a limited participant, Jackson took reps behind backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush on Wednesday. Rush started in the Week 5 and 6 losses amid Jackson's absence.

The 1-5 Ravens desperately need their two-time NFL MVP quarterback back on the field. Baltimore has a short turnaround from Week 8 to 9 as the Ravens will face the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football next week. We'll see if Jackson starts in either or both of these contests.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL