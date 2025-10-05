SI

Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens QB Could Miss Multiple Weeks

The 3-1 Ravens desperately need a strong Lamar Jackson back on the field.

Madison Williams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss a couple weeks with a hamstring strain.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss a couple weeks with a hamstring strain. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Lamar Jackson is missing the Ravens' Week 5 game vs. the Texans as the quarterback deals with a hamstring strain he suffered last Sunday vs. the Chiefs.

It was originally reported that Jackson could miss two to three weeks with the hamstring injury. The Ravens haven't officially announced Jackson's return timeline, but there's still a chance the quarterback could be out for the foreseeable future.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday before the game that there's an "outside shot" of Jackson playing in Week 6 vs. the Rams, but they don't want to shut him down yet. The benefit of that would be that Baltimore's bye is the following week, meaning Jackson would get a free week of rest to recover and have him be ready for Week 8 against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 26.

There's still a possibility Jackson could compete next week, meaning he'd only miss one contest. But, it sounds like he could use the rest so he can come back stronger than ever, something the 1-3 Ravens desperately need right now from their star quarterback.

We'll see how Jackson's backup Cooper Rush does on Sunday vs. the Texans. He could get an additional start next week, too.

