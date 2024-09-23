Lamar Jackson’s Fake Jet Sweep to Clinch Ravens’ Win Even Fooled the Fox Broadcast
The Baltimore Ravens sidestepped another calamitous late-game collapse in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys in part due to a gutsy play-call at the end of the fourth quarter.
With two minutes remaining in the game and with the Ravens needing one more first down to clinch the victory, quarterback Lamar Jackson faked a jet sweep to Zay Flowers and took the ball himself straight down the middle. It looked like Jackson barely pulled back the ball in time, but he was able to run for nine yards and get the first down.
Fox announcer Kevin Burkhardt was just as surprised as the cameraman, who positioned the camera to follow Flowers before panning back across to Jackson’s game-sealing run.
Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, put together a dominant Week 3 performance that saw him throw for 182 yards and one touchdown while adding 87 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Ravens running back Derrick Henry also went off, recording his first 100-plus yard rushing game this season and punching in two touchdowns on the ground.
Despite Baltimore’s offensive talent, the Ravens appeared to be on the brink of another late-game fiasco as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys started to chip away at the Ravens’ 28-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Dallas put up 19 unanswered points in the final quarter thanks to a successfully recovered onside kick and some favorable officiating—in the end, however, Jackson and the Ravens pulled out with the win, their first of the young season.