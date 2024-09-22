Derrick Henry Made a Cowboys Defender Look Silly With Another Vicious Stiff-Arm
No one stiff-arms like Derrick Henry.
During the Baltimore Ravens' matching with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Henry absolutely pulverized a defender with an elite stiff-arm.
The Ravens faced third-and-1 on their own 39-yard line early in the third quarter. They handed the ball to Henry and he did the rest. After busting through the line, the four-time Pro Bowler got up to speed quickly. Cowboys rookie cornerback Caelen Carson tried to catch Henry from behind but was denied by the stiff-arm of the season.
Henry kept going after dispatching Carson and wound up with a 29-yard gain.
Enjoy this video, but be warned, it might be disturbing if you're related to Caelen Carson.
Welcome to the NFL, Mr. Carson!
Three plays later, Henry ran the ball in from 26 yards out to give the Ravens a 28-6 lead. Baltimore entered the week 0-2 and is currently hammering the 1-1 Cowboys.