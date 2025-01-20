Lamar Jackson Succinctly Sums Up Ravens' Playoff Shortcomings After Loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens have been playoff mainstays since Lamar Jackson joined the franchise and stepped into the starting quarterback role.
Despite their five trips to the postseason with Jackson under center, they've yet to reach the Super Bowl, let alone win one. In Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens came agonizingly close to forcing overtime on their final drive, but ultimately lost in devastating fashion after failing to convert a game-tying two-point conversion.
After the game, Jackson addressed the team's shortcomings in the playoffs and expressed his desire to get his team to the Super Bowl in the near future.
"I got to get over this. We’re right there. I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch our ticket (to the Super Bowl)," Jackson told reporters.
Jackson had two turnovers in the first half of the game, something he hadn't done in any game since 2021. He bounced back in the second half, including leading the team's final drive, which nearly tied the game if not for Mark Andrews's unfortunate drop on a two-point conversion.
Following the loss, Jackson falls to 3–5 in the playoffs in his career. He has 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions across his eight appearances, in addition to three rushing TDs.
He didn't disguise his disappointment after Baltimore's latest playoff failure, making clear that he's determined to get over the hump and lead his team to a championship.