Troy Aikman Responds to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Dispute
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and Dallas Cowboys legend find themselves in a trademark dispute over their shared number eight, but the latter doesn't seem all that bothered by it.
On Saturday, Aikman took to social media to propose a lighthearted resolution to his dispute with Jackson.
"Hey Lamar," Aikman wrote on X. "Looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers! Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??"
The Steve Young joke is a clever one, as not only is the San Francisco 49ers legend one of the other great No. 8s in league history, but he also has a law degree from BYU.
The "EIGHT" in all caps is actually a reference to Aikman's own beer brand, which he founded in 2022. Now, he is attempting to trademark the wordmark for use on apparel and bags, which Jackson argues would cause confusion with his use of "8" in earlier trademarks. The two-time MVP owns several trademarks related to the number, and his attorney argues that products from Aikman's company FL101 are "highly similar in sound, appearance, connotation and commercial impression" to Jackson's.
Jackson and Aikman both wore No. 8 throughout their college and NFL careers, and of course, they aren't the only sports legends to wear the number. Young had a fantastic NFL career as well, but in other sports, you have Kobe Bryant in the NBA, Alexander Ovechkin in the NHL and Cal Ripken Jr. and many others in MLB.
Jackson is scheduled to see Aikman at least twice this year, as the Ravens play two games on Monday Night Football this fall. The first comes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 21, and the second comes against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25. Perhaps they can hash out their differences then, and maybe even invite some of the other great No. 8s to celebrate.
