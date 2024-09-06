How Lamar Jackson Missed an Open Zay Flowers in End Zone Late in Loss to Chiefs
The NFL is a game of inches.
The Baltimore Ravens were harshly reminded of that lesson in their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as tight end Isaiah Likely's right toe was just out of bounds on a potential gave-saving touchdown.
But the play right before Likely's was also a near-miss for Baltimore.
On a second-down play from the Kansas City 10-yard line with 10 seconds left in the contest, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, with pressure in his face, stepped up in the pocket and lofted a pass into the end zone where a wide-open Zay Flowers stood. But the pass was behind the second-year pro, who put his hands up to his head in disbelief at the opportunity that was missed.
After the game, Jackson explained what happened on the play.
"I seen Chris Jones was on Justice Hill," Jackson said. "Justice Hill was blocking Chris Jones, so I was trying to help Justice out and I tried to get out of the pocket. And I seen Bateman flying across, so I'm thinking Bateman gonna stop."
"And as I'm throwing the ball I see Zay flying across ... That wasn't intended for Zay Flowers. I was T'd [ticked off] about that because if I had held onto it a little bit more, I'd have just fired it to Zay for the touchdown."
On the next play, Jackson completed what appeared to be a game-tying touchdown, but officials ruled that Likely's right toe was out of bounds.
Jackson still believes it was a touchdown.
"I thought it was a touchdown," Jackson said. "I thought it was a touchdown. I still think it's a touchdown."
Jackson threw for 273 yards and a touchdown while running for an additional 122 yards, adding a lost fumble on the ground. He played as fine game overall. But he's likely thinking about what could have been had either of the final two plays occurred differently.