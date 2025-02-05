Latest Andy Reid Update on Chiefs Injuries Trending Overwhelmingly Positive
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, they project to be as healthy as they've been all season—according to Andy Reid.
At his Wednesday press conference in New Orleans ahead of the big game, KC's head coach told reporters that not only do they have no injuries, but that everyone on the roster will practice.
"We're as healthy as we've been, said Reid. "Knock on wood."
This notably includes wide receiver Skyy Moore, who missed last Wednesday's practice with an abdomen injury before logging two "limited" sessions on Thursday and Friday.
Speaking of wide receivers, Reid also relayed that Rashee Rice—who was placed on injured reserve in early October with a knee injury—is "doing well".
"He's healing up good," said the head coach. "Which is positive for next year."
The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Kick off from New Orleans' Caesars Superdown is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m.