Latest George Pickens Trade Report After Cowboys Showed Interest During NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly received and made calls about potentially trading wide receiver George Pickens before and during the NFL draft last week. It sounds like none of those trade discussions came to fruition, though.
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most likely teams for Pickens to be traded to, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday. Nothing was worked out between the two teams, though, as Pickens remains a Steeler. The Cowboys didn't end up drafting a receiver either. Pickens would've partnered up with CeeDee Lamb in Dallas—imagine that.
At this point, Russini believes trade talk surrounding Pickens will "cool" now that the draft is over and teams are figuring out their rosters. It was thought that the Steelers were shopping Pickens in order to try to receive a second-round draft pick as they didn't have one from the DK Metcalf trade. So, that draw is over now that the draft ended.
It's unknown at this time what other teams showed interest in Pickens.
Now that Pickens will likely remain in Pittsburgh, the next question is whether or not he will receive an extension this offseason. He is entering the last season of his rookie deal. Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke highly of his meeting with Pickens back in February, which led people to believe Pickens would be getting that extension soon. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported on April 21 that the Steelers are working towards figuring out an extension with Pickens. So, we'll see what gets worked out this offseason.