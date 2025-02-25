Steelers GM Reveals How Offseason Meeting With Receiver George Pickens Went
George Pickens didn't end his 2024 season on the best note after he had some controversial penalties on the field, dealt with an injury that kept him out three games and expressed some negative thoughts about the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense moving forward.
Those things led to many wondering if the Steelers wanted to bring the receiver back in 2025 or not, even though he still has one year left on his contract. It's likely that Pittsburgh will keep Pickens on the roster, but there will probably need to be some changes made regarding his attitude and performance.
Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters on Tuesday that he recently had an exit interview with Pickens, and it went "really solid." It sounds like both sides are on the same page.
"I had a really solid exit meeting with GP," Khan said, via Mark Kaboly. "He has a desire to be great, he has a desire to be great here. We have a desire for him to be great and to be great here.
"With respect of the contract, we won't discuss that publicly, usually those things are addressed at a later date."
Maybe Pickens will get an extension this offseason to keep him in Pittsburgh even longer than intended.
The Steelers are also trying to figure out their quarterback situation for next season as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to become free agents. Khan shared on Tuesday that the team plans to sign at least one of them before free agency begins on March 12. Whoever they choose to sign will make an impact on other key players they choose to pursue, Khan noted. So, Pickens's future may be directly impacted by the quarterback situation.