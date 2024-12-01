Leonard Williams Explained How Aaron Rodgers’s Age Helped Lead to 91-Yard Pick-Six
Leonard Williams had another big game on Sunday and felt comfortable enough letting loose with a pretty specific reason behind his success.
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Jets 26-21 in Week 13, one of the game's key plays came midway through the second quarter when Williams intercepted Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned it 91 yards for a touchdown.
After the game, the big defensive lineman was asked about the play, how it unfolded and why Rodgers threw the pass. Williams said, "I think he’s an older guy, doesn’t want to take big hits like that anymore. So, sometimes if you feel the guy coming, feel speed at him, he’s going to chuck it and duck. We had him in a situation where Mike [Macdonald] called a great call and it paid off."
Williams is implying Rodgers's age is the reason why he was able to intercept that pass.
The 40-year-old quarterback finished the game 21-of-39 for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. It was his eighth interception of the season but his first since Week 7.
Williams finished the game with two sacks, three tackles for loss and the pick-six. That followed his Week 12 performance against the Arizona Cardinals in which he had 2.5 sacks.