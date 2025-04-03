LeSean McCoy Issues Warning to Dak Prescott After Cowboys Acquire Joe Milton
The Dallas Cowboys made an eye-opening move on Thursday when they acquired quarterback Joe Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots.
While it seems pretty clear that Milton will serve as the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas behind Dak Prescott, not everyone seems to think Prescott's job is safe. Chief among those is Fox Sports's LeSean McCoy, who discussed the trade on The Facility on Thursday, and even issued something of a warning to the Cowboys quarterback.
"I'll just be honest man, listen. If Dak Prescott has [a season] like he's always had, going into next year, Dak, find a realtor. Because Joe Milton's got talent, he can play," said McCoy.
"I'll say this, y'all laugh and all that, I've seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and [teams] move on from them," he added.
Milton has played in just one game in his NFL career, a Week 18 start against the Buffalo Bills last season. He played well, completing 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, and that performance seems to have convinced McCoy that he could potentially usurp Prescott for the starting role in Dallas.
Of course, moving on from Prescott would be an expensive endeavor for the Cowboys. Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million deal last offseason and carries a cap hit of $50.5 million in 2025, $74 million in 2026, $68 million in 2027 and $78 million in '28. In other words, that contract is virtually immovable.
Still, McCoy made clear that the addition of Milton to the quarterback room in Dallas could be something of concern for Prescott heading into his 10th season with the franchise, especially if the team's struggles in the postseason continue.