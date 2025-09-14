Cameras Caught Trevor Lawrence's Dismissive Gesture Towards Head Coach After Errant Throw
The Jaguars engaged in a shootout with the Bengals on Sunday, which probably isn't a great sign for Jacksonville considering Cincinnati star Joe Burrow exited the contest early with a toe injury. Regardless, Trevor Lawrence led the offense on several scoring drives, but a tense exchange with his rookie head coach, Liam Coen, was caught on camera in the final minutes of the contest.
Lawrence and the Jags were in the red zone with a 27-24 lead late in the fourth quarter. On second down, Lawrence dropped back to pass and misfired, throwing a high ball to Dyami Brown that fell incomplete. Afterwards the broadcast showed a furious Coen on the sideline angrily slamming his chest, as if to say Lawrence should've thrown it to Brown's torso instead of above his head.
Lawrence's response to his angry coach was to literally wave him off in a dismissive gesture that the CBS broadcast showed to everyone watching.
Not the best look for the quarterback. Heated exchanges take place all the time on the NFL sideline. Blood pressure tends to rise in the pressure cooker of professional football, after all. But every team would rather keep it as low-key as possible. Lawrence waving off his head coach in crunchtime is something that will be closely analyzed for the next few news cycles.
Making matters worse, the Jaguars were unable to convert that red zone appearance into points, turning the ball over on downs two plays laters. The Bengals would drive the length of the field on their ensuing possession to win the game, 31–27.
Both men will be asked about the intense moment during postgame, at the very least. How they answer will be reflective of their growing relationship and more.