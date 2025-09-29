Liam Coen, Robert Saleh Appear to Have Heated Exchange After Jaguars' Win Over 49ers
49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh seemed to call out Liam Coen this week ahead of his team's matchup against the Jaguars, and apparently, the Jacksonville head coach took it to heart.
While speaking with reporters in San Francisco on Thursday, Saleh claimed that Coen and the Jaguars staff use an advanced, and legal, sign-stealing system that allows them to gain an advantage on opposing defenses. Coen downplayed the claim the following day, saying that he was "not going to speak on that fully right now." After Sunday's game—a 26-21 Jacksonville win—however, the head coach had to be held back from Saleh in what appeared to be a heated exchange.
Here's a look:
Coen did not look thrilled.
His counterpart on the other sideline, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, was asked about the altercation between the two during his postgame media availability:
"I tried to clear it up but I didn't see what happened," he said. " ... I don't think [Coen] should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not too worried about it."
More shots fired. Something tells me this won't be the end to this silly saga.
Whether Coen's Jags were stealing signs or not, their game plan for Sunday worked. Their offense scored 26 points and didn't turn the football over, Travis Etienne averaged 6.5 yards per carry on the ground, and most importantly, they improved to 3-1 through the early part of the 2025 season.