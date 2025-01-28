Liam Coen Tells Local Jacksonville News Station About the Importance of Honesty
Liam Coen was introduced as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. It was quite a journey to arrive at the press conference and when he did get there he greeted the media with an awkward "DUUUUUVAL."
As for that journey, according to SI's Albert Breer, Coen originally interviewed with Jacksonville after the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL and encouraged him to interview for the experience. Then Coen essentially ghosted the Bucs around the same timeframe where the Jaguars were trying to comply with the Rooney Rule and convince Coen to take the job.
Anyway, here's Coen speaking to Jacksonville's First Coast News about the importance of honesty and how it will be a bedrock of the team's new culture.
"That's really what this is going to come down to is honestly," said Coen. "I want to surround ourselves with people that are going to be able to tell you hard truths. Be able to show you your blindspots. Because that's really, like I mention, where growth occurs. And when you can truly be yourself and be honest with looking in the mirror knowing that that process that gets you there was clean and it was right and the results will speak for themselves."
Here's that clip isolated by a member of the Tampa Bay media contingent.
Coen certainly has a penchant for viral clips.