Canadian Lineman Steals Bears Rookie Talent Show By Losing Pants
The Chicago Bears are the subject of the latest season of Hard Knocks. In the first episode viewers met a number of new players including undrafted rookie offensive lineman Theo Benedet. Benedet, who was born in Toronto, played college ball at the University of British Colombia where he was one of the best lineman in the country and attracted interest from multiple NFL teams.
After going undrafted, he signed with the Bears and he was clearly making an impression. If not on the field, definitely off the field thanks to a memorable performance at the team's rookie talent show.
If you've somehow avoided the spoilers in the headline and featured image, enjoy the reveal.
"To thank you all for welcoming me to your country, I have prepared this number," said Benedet. He then launched into a cringeworthy version of Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA in front of a confused and possibly uneasy roomful of teammates.
Benedet quickly won everyone over by incorporating tiny cymbals in his performance. And then he tore his pants off so that he was left wearing nothing but tiny underwear adorned with the face of a bald eagle.
Unfortunately, Benedet who immediately became a fan favorite because of the performance, had already been injured in the Hall of Fame game by the time the episode aired. He will likely miss the rest of the preseason and is thus unlikely to make the Bears roster.