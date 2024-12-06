Aidan Hutchinson Expected to Return From Injury If Lions Make Super Bowl
Aidan Hutchinson might not actually be done for the season.
On Thursday night before the Detroit Lions hosted the Green Bay Packers, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the star defensive end could return this season if the Lions reach Super Bowl LIX.
Hutchinson fractured the tibia and fibula in his left leg during Week 6 and was presumed to be lost for the season. Breer revealed that the 24-year-old has begun to run in a pool and walk without crutches.
Breer capped his report by saying, "The expectation is, if they make it to the Super Bowl, Hutchinson will be there."
That is massive news for the 11-1 Lions, who are already one of the league's best teams. Hutchinson is one of the leaders of the defense, and at the time of his injury, was a DPOY candidate, leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks.
Detroit made Hutchinson the second pick in the 2022 NFL draft and the Michigan product rewarded them immediately. As a rookie he racked up 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, then followed that up by totaling 11.5 sacks in 2023, while also forcing three fumbles, recovering two, and snagging an interception.
He is a huge piece for the Lions. If Detroit can make it to the Super Bowl, Hutchinson is a player that can make a difference.