Tom Brady Stunned NFL Fans With His Candid Line About Lions’ Fun Offense
Tom Brady is back in the booth on Sunday calling the Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium and it didn't take long for the legendary former quarterback to say something that left fans stunned.
In case you missed it, Brady gushed about the Detroit Lions' offense before Jared Goff and Co. went out and took a 27–6 lead into the halftime break. Dan Campbell's team has been playing some of the most fun football in the league this season, which hasn't gone unnoticed by Brady.
Kevin Burkhardt asked Brady: "You played on great offenses, but how much fun would you have had playing on this offense?"
Brady quickly responded: "I'd love to be the quarterback of this offense, it's just so much fun...when I look at this offense, it reminds me of what great offense should be in the NFL."
Fans couldn't believe that this is how far the Lions have come after many years of bad football.