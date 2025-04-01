Lions' Big Ideas Fail to Gain Traction at NFL Owners Meetings
The Detroit Lions proposed some revolutionary ideas for the NFL to consider in advance of this week's annual gathering for the league meetings but neither was able to drum up the requisite interest. Early on Tuesday morning it was reported that Detroit's idea of doing away with an automatic first down on defensive holding or illegal contact did not pass.
It sounds like the Lions bylaw proposal to re-seed the playoffs was also not universally beloved as Ian Rapoport reports that the idea has been tabled.
Detroit, who needed a 17th regular season game to clinch the NFC North with a 15–2 record, was suggesting that the playoffs be seeded by record regardless of whether a team won their division or not. The Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Lions in the season finale, were forced to play a road game against the Los Angeles Rams as the No. 5 seed even though they had the NFC's second-best record.
“Obviously, the Minnesota Vikings, how that went down. Yeah, I mean, you win 14 games and you’ve got to go on the road," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in an interview with ProFootballTalk on Monday. "Should that really be the case versus a team that wins their division at .500 or even sub-.500, I’d say like an 8–9, should they? Look, in my opinion, if you make the playoffs and win your division sub-.500, I’d be happy to make the playoffs. Should you still be able to host a home playoff game?"
Because the discussion was tabled, it's possible that it's back open for discussion in May. The Lions can still hope enough teams see it their way.