Lions’ Proposed Defensive Rule Change Fails to Be Approved by NFL Owners
The NFL's annual owners meetings are underway in Palm Beach, Fla. this week and, on top of breakfast press conferences, team Hall of Fame announcements, and coaches' photos, owners are also voting on rule changes to be implemented for the 2025 season and beyond.
While the league approved a new overtime rule, a modified kickoff, and an adjustment to flexing Thursday Night Football—among others—at least one rule change was shot down.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions proposed to eliminate an automatic first down as a penalty imposed for defensive holding or illegal contact. Said proposal did not pass a vote from the league's owners.
As meetings continue on, one question remains: will the "Tush Push" be banned? We should get an answer soon enough.