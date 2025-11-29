Lions’ Center Frank Ragnow’s Unretirement Called Off After Failed Physical
The return of Lions’ center Frank Ragnow to the NFL field has officially been called off.
News that Ragnow had decided to end his retirement and come back to play another year with Detroit rippled through the NFL world earlier in the week. It felt like perfect timing, as Graham Glasgow, who replaced Ragnow as the team’s center this year, was forced to miss the team’s matchup against Green Bay due to injury.
But just as quickly as Ragnow’s retirement ended, it has begun once again. On Saturday, the Lions announced that Ragnow had failed his physical, which revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain that would keep him out for the remainder of the season.
Despite ultimately being unable to take the field, it sounds like Detroit was truly grateful for his attempt. “Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior. He will forever be a Lion,” the statement concluded.
Ragnow played all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Lions, and quickly established himself as one of the best centers in all of football. Over the summer, he decided to retire at just 29 years old after several injuries had forced stops and starts to his career.
Ragnow’s return would have provided a clear boost to the Detroit line which has taken a step back this year in his absence. But even without Ragnow back in the huddle, the Lions are contending, with a 7–5 record on the year following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers.
With Ragnow officially staying retired, more pressure will fall on the rest of the Lions’ line to stay healthy and keep quarterback Jared Goff upright as Detroit makes its push for the postseason.