Dan Campbell Had Five-Word Reaction to Frank Ragnow’s Surprising Retirement
The Detroit Lions must find a way forward without the services of standout center Frank Ragnow, who announced his surprise retirement earlier this week at the age of 29. The four-time Pro Bowler served as the nexus of a fearsome offensive line that's allowed Jared Goff & Co. to flourish and his departure leaves a major hole.
Head coach Dan Campbell addressed Ragnow's decision in front of the media Thursday in typical Campbell fashion.
"He will be sorely missed," Campbell said with emotion in his voice.
"But this train goes on," Campbell added. "The train rolls on and it's the next man up. We will be ready to go when camp hits."
Detroit drafted offensive linemen Tate Ratledge in Miles Frazier in the second and fifth round respectively back in April and there's been speculation that Ragnow's exit may not have been the biggest shocker to the organization based on comments made this offseason.