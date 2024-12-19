Lions' David Montgomery Gets 'Optimistic' Update on Potential Season-Ending Injury
Just three days after Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell deemed running back David Montgomery out for the season, there is hope for the bruising running back to play this postseason.
Montgomery told local media Tuesday that he hoped to recover in time to play sometime during the playoffs, and after consulting with doctors, it appears that he may have a path forward to return as the Lions make a run at the Super Bowl.
"After Lions RB David Montgomery spent the last few days consulting with medical experts, sources are now optimistic that the star avoided the season-ending surgery that was initially feared," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. "Montgomery will rehab with the hope that he can return at some point this postseason."
That is tremendous news for a Lions roster that has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks after emerging as one of the NFC's best teams and a Super Bowl favorite. Montgomery has 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, joining Jahmyr Gibbs to form one of the NFL's most fearsome running back duos.
Gibbs is set to carry the load over the next few weeks, but Sonic may get his Knuckles back far sooner than initially anticipated.