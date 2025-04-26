Lions DB Terrion Arnold Had Perfect Punch Line at Packers' Expense During Draft Speech
Green Bay may have won a prize as the host city for the 2025 NFL draft, but the scene opened the door for their NFC North rivals to poke fun at the hometown Packers atop the draft stage.
First, it was WWE superstar and Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins who trolled the Packers as he announced the 56th pick. Then, Detroit Lions defensive back Terrion Arnold had his opportunity as he took the stage to announce the 70th pick for his team.
Detroit hosted the 2024 NFL draft and they used their first-round selection (No. 24) on Arnold. A year later, he reminisced on his draft moment before he delivered an incredible punch line aimed at his rival.
"You know, one year ago this weekend, I cried," Arnold said into the microphone in Green Bay Friday night. "Because I thought I was going to be a Packer. But the kings of the NFC North came and saved me."
Boos followed Arnold's perfectly executed troll, but then it was straight to business. With the No. 70 pick, the Lions selected Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Detroit traded for the pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville received a third-round pick (No. 102), plus two third-round picks in 2026. Along with TeSlaa at the No. 70 slot, the Lions received a sixth-round pick (No. 182) and a 2026 sixth-round pick.