Lions Defensive Coordinator Praises Aidan Hutchinson After Recovery From Brutal Leg Injury
Aidan Hutchinson is back and maybe better than ever.
New Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard believes Hutchinson's recovery from a brutal season-ending injury in 2024 has only made him better.
Hutchinson fractured the tibia and fibula in his left leg against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2024 season. It was a gruesome injury that sidelined one of the NFL's best defenders for the remainder of the year. At the time, he had already racked up 7.5 sacks.
Sheppard is convinced that experience made Hutchinson better.
"Listen I'm not saying anything about numbers, statistics or any of that. But, I see a better player than we had last year," Sheppard said. "And you might be like, 'Whoa.' Like, that's the same thing I said when I saw him out there. I'm like, 'Whoa.'"
Sheppard has been on Detroit's defensive staff since 2021, so he has seen Hutchinson's development since the Lions made him the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. This offseason, the former linebackers coach was elevated to defensive coordinator after his processor Aaron Glenn was hired as the New York Jets' head coach.
Given how good the Lions were last season, a healthy, improved Hutchinson could make them even more scary in 2025.