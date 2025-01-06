Lions Fan Captures Self Getting Bonked By Jahmyr Gibbs' Touchdown Ball Toss
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings played level for nearly three quarters on Sunday night at Ford Field with everything on the line. Dan Campbell, as he's prone to do, captialized on a fourth-down moment in the form of a Jahmyr Gibbs' touchdown reception to put the home team up 17-9 and in retrospect the Vikings could not land a counterpunch the rest of the way in what proved to be a 31-9 Lions' victory.
It was the second of four touchdowns for the second-year running back on the night and when you have the confidence of finding the end zone with that type of regularity there's no need to be precious in preserving souviners. So Gibbs punctuated the moment by hurling the pigskin deep into the crowd—where it made solid contact with someone recording the moment.
The first 10 seconds of that clip were spectacular. There's the touchdown and Gibbs winding up to send that sucker into the Ford Field faithful. We already know that it's going to bonk the videographer and yet the angle of the arc adds to the suspense. The two minutes where the phone kept recording before eventually being picked up probably could have been edited out. But when a fan's team prevails in arguably the most meaningful regular season game in the NFL's history to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed, it's all about getting the footage out there and enjoying the moment.
If Gibbs is going to continue to score this often and celebrate this way it might be smart for Lions fans anywhere in the 100-level to have their heads on a swivel and their phones tucked high and tight.